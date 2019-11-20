|
John Wayne Blodgett
Born: July 4, 1942
Died: November 14, 2019
John Wayne Blodgett was the second of three children born to Orrin and Loretta on the 4th of July, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. He died on November 14, 2019 at the age of 77. His brother George (Mary Dimel) lives in Merritt Island, FL and sister Lauretta (aka Peg) Whitcher, Beloit, WI.
John had many jobs and several careers over the years. He sold cars, worked in factories, built homes and restaurants, was a telephone lineman, sold motorcycles, repaired computers, and worked as a radio broadcaster. He worked for his Aunt Esther Blodgett at WMCW AM 1600 in Harvard, IL. John loved being on the air, reading the news, playing music he loved, and interviewing people. Children for miles around would listen attentively to his broadcast during snowstorms, waiting to hear those three special words, "School is canceled". His favorite role was producing the Johnny Blodgett show. It gave him an opportunity to sing and perform songs he had written as well as songs he had loved. He loved sharing his gospel songs with friends, family, and in church as well.
John's greatest production began the day he married Audrey Ryer (Kammes) of Walworth WI in 1963. Their union of 24 years produced three children: Barry (Pam) of Cary, IL, Katie (Cliff) Kroening of Woodstock, IL., and Jason (Ruby) of Walworth, WI. He will be fondly remembered by seven grandchildren: Alexandra Kroening, Kristyn (Brent) Curtis, Brittany Kroening, Kelsey (Nathan) Terschak, Lauren Blodgett, Johnathon Blodgett, Ryenn Blodgett, and one great granddaughter: Kendall Mitmoen. He was looking forward to meeting his second great granddaughter in January. He adored his family and was their biggest fan and cheerleader.
He built a lasting legacy of love for his family. After he found faith in Christ as a young father, he became a passionate proclaimer of the saving grace to be found in Christ. His greatest legacy will be one of a family that loves one another, loves those around them, and loves their savior, Jesus Christ. If you want to know his heart and his spirit, look him up on YouTube under John W. Blodgett. His legacy of worship is there for the world to see.
His favorite verse was (from the King James because he believed it was the "right" version) Psalm 1:1-3 Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.
We would love for family and friends join us at the following services in his honor:
Visitation:
- Saturday 11/23/19 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm
- Additional visitation: Sunday: 1:00 - 2:30pm
Memorial Service:
- Sunday 11/24/19 at 2:30pm
Location:
- Living Grace Community Church
1500 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be given to Living Grace Community Church.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019