John William Bicek, Jr.
Born: December 10, 1998; in Evanston, IL
Died: August 6, 2019; in Richmond, IL
John William Bicek Jr., age 20, of Hebron, IL, was found unexpectedly deceased after being reported missing by his family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
John graduated from McHenry West High School Class of 2017 as a Distinguished Warrior. During his school years, John excelled in Chess, several AP Classes and was part of the National Honor Society. He enjoyed reading, gaming and above all, his friends and family. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and will be greatly missed by many and always remembered as a great son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.
He is survived by his parents Heather and James Lorenz; his siblings: Sabrina Simon Sanchez (Gaul), Sandra Bicek, Wyatt Smith, Savannah and Dakota Lorenz; his aunts: Patricia Beauchamp and Christine White, as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Cecelia and Ronald Beauchamp.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 11am to 2pm at Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be directed to McHenry High School Chess Club.
For more information, please contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or log onto www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2019