John Wilsey Armstrong
John Wilsey Armstrong

Born: July 4, 1933

Died: October 20, 2020

John Wilsey Armstrong, age 87, of McHenry, Illinois, passed away on October 20, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on July 4, 1933 to John J. Armstrong and Ruth J. Fessler in Neenah, Wisconsin. On June 13, 1959, he was united in marriage to Ruth F. St. Louis

John was born and raised in Neenah, Wisconsin. After attending UW Oshkosh, John became a Jr. High School Math teacher for 6th and 7th grade students. After serving as a teacher for 36 years at District 15, John had cultivated a talent for patience and quickly developed a love of learning. John enjoyed reading, collecting records and comic books, and was a known airplane and history enthusiast. During his 61 years of marriage to Ruth, John became a proud father and grandfather. He will be remembered as being his happiest when spending time with his family, close friends, his cat, Tuxedo.

John is survived by his wife Ruth F. Armstrong; daughters: Alice (Kenneth) Wells of Sharon, WI, Margaret (John) Vacula of Walworth, WI; sons: John J. (Laura) Armstrong of Morris, IL, Edwin (Taffy) Armstrong of Delavan, WI; and grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Jacqueline, Jared, Josephine, Rebecca, John, Magdalena, Katheryn, Emily, Devon, Connor, Nicholas, Daniel, and Samuel.

He is preceded in death by his parents John J. and Ruth J. Armstrong; sister: Helen Jane Armstrong of Gainesville, FL; and son: John Lord Armstrong.

Services will be private for the family only due to the current pandemic.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones are encouraged to share memories of John on his tribute wall.



Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
