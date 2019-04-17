Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
Johnny Valdilles Obituary
Johnny Valdilles III

Born: February 18, 1973

Died: April 14, 2019

Johnny Valdilles III, age 46 of Cary passed away April 14, 2019 at Condell Hospital, Libertyville. He was born February 18, 1973 in Elgin, IL, the son of John Valdilles Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Valdilles, his father precedes him in death. Besides his mother Johnny is survived by his daughter Kylie Elizabeth Valdilles, two brothers: Michael (Taren) Valdilles and Paul (Courtney) Valdilles, his uncles: Junior Valdilles, Joey Valdilles and Al Valdilles as well as his nieces and nephews: Mikey, Talia, Liam, Evan and Alec.

There will be a visitation for Johnny on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a Service at 4:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary.

Memorials would be appreciated to the Kylie Elizabeth Valdilles Education Fund

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
