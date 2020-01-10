|
Johnston R. Blakely, Jr.
Born: April 28, 1927
Died: January 8, 2020
Johnston Richard Blakely, Jr., age 92, of Crystal Lake and formerly of St. Charles and Maywood, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 with his family by his side.
John was born on April 28, 1927 in Chicago. He was a maintenance machinist at Alcoa, Mars, GNP and Shapewire where he became Production Supervisor.
John loved to travel and ski. He was President of the Snowdrifters Ski Club, a member of The Moose, The Nighthawks, and the Nordic Fox Cross Country Ski Club. He and his wife, Geraldine went on many trips all over the U.S., Europe, Australia, Alaska and Canada. John and his family were avid campers; they loved to explore and fish all over the country. He loved fishing and hunting with family and friends.
John was also a black belt and judo instructor who encouraged and supported his sons in this sport among others.
John was a fireman 2nd class in the U.S. Navy and a crewmember on the CA32 USS New Orleans and participated in reunions after his discharge. He met Geraldine while camping with friends in Wisconsin after his discharge from the Navy. They married on April 15, 1950.
John is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Geraldine Blakely; his children, Johnston (Patty) Blakely, Roberta (Adrian) Kasper, and William (Nancy) Blakely; his grandchildren, Theresa, Tom, Alan, Richard, Ryan, Marissa and Christopher; and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnston and Bertha Blakely; brothers, Burton (the late Joan) and Winston Blakely.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Burial will be held the following day, Monday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park.
Donations may be made in Johnston's memory to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate or to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 10, 2020