Jon F. Christensen



Born: January 30, 1943



Died: October 16, 2020



Jon F. Christensen, of Lake in the Hills, IL, died on October 16, 2020 at the age of 77.



Jon was born on January 30, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana to his parents, Arnold and Kathrine Christensen.



In 1963, Jon married Judy J. Beardsley, the couple had three children: Kimberly Prusinski, Arnold Christian Christensen and Jon H. Christensen.



Jon received his diploma from a technical trade school and began working for United Air Lines at the age of 20 where he retired from at the age of 60. During his employment at United Air Lines, he relocated several times from Omaha, Nebraska to Denver, Colorado to San Jose, California back to Denver, Colorado and then to Chicago, Illinois where he spent the rest of his career. Jon balanced his time between working and caring for his family.



Jon is loved and will be missed by his surviving wife, Judy, daughter, sons, his two brothers, (Larry and Nick,) grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews he loved so dearly.



He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold, and mother, Kathrine.



Illinois Cremation Centers is assisting the family with arrangements.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





