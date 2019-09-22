|
|
Jon Russell Schlottman
Born: July 26, 1954; in Woodstock, IL
Died: September 14, 2019; in West Allis, WI
He was born July 26, 1954, in Woodstock IL. to Charles E. and Eleanore Schlottman of McHenry IL. Jon was in the Army from 1973 to 1977 serving in Panama City, Panama. He spent the last 15 Yrs. in Milwaukee WI. His favorite hobby was fishing.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Karen) Schlottman of Wonder Lake IL. and their four children, Kenny, Kira, Krissy, and Kristopher. Also his niece, Tracy (Jason) Anderson of Spring Grove IL., his nephews Matthew (Jeanna) Schlottman of Cypress TX. and Paul Collier Schlottman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanore Schlottman of McHenry IL., his older brother, Charles Paul Schlottman in 2003 of Salem Arkansas, formerly of McHenry IL.
He will be buried at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove WI. with standard military honor.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 22, 2019