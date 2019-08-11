|
|
Jonas G. Lehman Jr.
Born: July 31, 1935; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 5, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Jonas G. Lehman Jr., 84, passed away on August 5, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1935 to Jonas G. Lehman Sr. & Lottie (nee Swiec). He married Mary (nee Poleski) on September 14, 1957, in Chicago. He was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Mary Lehman. He was the loving father of Jonas III and Jeanne; loving grandfather of Sara, Alexandra, Andrea, and Jonas IV; dear brother of Frank Lehman, Lucille (Jerry) Simpson, and Richard (Toni) Lehman. Jonas loved old time radio, old movies and any kind of trivia. He was always looking for the best reuben sandwich. He was a proud fan of the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Seahawks; he loved football Sundays at Taasbags, in Janesville, WI. He enjoyed spending his free time at Fish Lake Beach at his trailer, fishing. Memorial Gathering on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4pm-8pm, at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, where a Memorial Service will begin at 7pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family and will be sent to Jonas's favorite charities. For information call the funeral home at 815-568-8131. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 11, 2019