Joseph Arthur Ehardt, Sr.Born: December 19, 1952Died: April 24, 2020Joseph Arthur Ehardt, Sr., 67, Poplar Grove, IL, formerly of Woodstock, IL, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, April 24, 2020 following an acute STEMI.Joe was born in Chicago on December 19, 1952 to Joseph George and Mary Lou (Elsen) Ehardt. Immediately following graduation from Woodstock High School, Joe was drafted by the Army. Upon his return home from Germany; where he served during the Vietnam War, Joe married, divorced and raised his 3 children.Joe, a highly skilled machinist and production manager, was employed for 26 years in production at Sno-Belt, Ind., Woodstock. Joe loved working in his yard, gaming on facebook, with new friends, and playing the Bingo lottery scratch off cards. On May 23, 2004, Joe reunited with his long time sweetheart, Wendy Amatangelo (Ehardt), from Woodstock, who was then residing in Florida. They married on February 10, 2006.During the early years of their marriage, the couple became legal guardians of Joe's two toddler grandsons.Joe is survived by his wife, Wendy Ehardt, who lovingly joined him in parenting their sons, Brette D. and Kieth B. Hall, in Poplar Grove. Survivors include his daughter Melissa (Daniel) Collins, Phoenix, AZ; son Joseph A. (Tabitha) Ehardt II, Harvard, IL; stepdaughters Khara Amatangelo-Fenton (Tracy Masse, Joe's best friend and neighbor), Poplar Grove and Kristina (Adrian) Hinojos, Olympia, WA; former son-in-law Martin Avila, Sr., Woodstock; grandchildren Brette and Kieth Hall, Poplar Grove; Jacob Billimack, Phoenix, AZ; Petra (Justin) McMullen, Copperas Cove, TX; Martin Avila, Jr., Juan, America and Jesse Avila, Woodstock; Alex Robbins, Joseph A. Ehardt III, Braxton and Charles Ehardt, Harvard, stepgrandchildren Nikolas and Chase Gibbs, Poplar Grove, IL; C.J. (Jillian) Ramirez, Midway, GA; Izik and Ella Howen, Olympia, WA and step-great-grandson Corey "Trip" Rene Ramirez III, Midway; mother, Mary Lou Ehardt, Tucson, AZ; sisters Kathy Beran, Tuscon and Judy (William) Rynes, Aiken, SC, brother David (Suzanne) Ehardt, Woodstock; and numerous nieces and nephews.Joe was preceded in death by his father Joseph G. Ehardt, daughter Jessica Avila; father of the Hall children Kieth A. Hall; sister and brother-in-law Donna and Russ Curry; grandparents Arthur and Victoria Ehardt and Louis and Mary Elsen; and Lindy (Davis) Austin the mother of his children.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held on a future date. A celebration of Joe's life, with full military honors, will be held at a the Abraham Lincoln Veteran's National Cemetery date and time tbd.For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, memorials directed to his family would be appreciated, and may be sent to Mrs. Wendy Ehardt & Family, P.O. Box 33, Poplar Grove, IL 61065.