Joseph A. Kennedy, Jr.
Born: July 1, 1930
Died: September 3, 2019
Joseph A. Kennedy, Jr. age 89, a 58 year resident of Cary, passed away September 3, 2019. He was born July 1, 1930 in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Dorothy Kennedy, Sr.
Joe is survived by his wife Virginia "Ginny" (Frey) Kennedy, his children: Joseph (Patricia) Kennedy III, Patrick (Leslie) Kennedy, John (Page) Kennedy, Mary (Michael) Downing, Timothy (Jennifer) Kennedy, Cathy Hoffman, Daniel (Denise) Kennedy and Michael Kennedy, his grandchildren: Jillian (Michael) Thomas, Joseph A. Kennedy IV, Patrick Kennedy, Paige Kennedy, Emma Downing, Ping Downing, Cailyn Kennedy, Sean Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Kelly Kennedy, Conor Kennedy, David Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy, Tom Hoffman, Austin Hoffman, Jordan Hoffman, Sara Kennedy, Denison Kennedy and Fiona Kennedy as well as his great grandchildren: Elliott Thomas and Nora Thomas. Besides his parents Joe is preceded in death by his siblings: Donna Brennan and David Kennedy.
Joe graduated from St. Bede's Academy in Peru, IL in 1949 and went on to graduate from Notre Dame University in 1953.
There will be a visitation for Joe on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Mass Monday September 9th at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed by burial at Sts. John Nepomucene Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to: First Way Pregnancy Center, 3714 W. Fairview Ave., Johnsburg, IL 60051 or SAPA UN Catholic Academy, 350 S. Oak St. St. Francis, S.D. 57572.
For info: 847-639-3817 or Khlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 6, 2019