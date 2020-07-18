1/1
Joseph B. Vestal
1933 - 2020
Joseph B. Vestal

Born: September 25, 1933; in Philadelphia, PA

Died: July 14, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Joseph "Joe" B. Vestal, 86, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. He died due to complications from his cancer and pneumonia. He was a dedicated and loving husband to Donna Lee (Johnson) Vestal for 58 years.

Born September 25, 1933, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Bland A. and Gerda Paur Vestal. In 1951, he graduated from Kempsville High School in Princess Anne, VA. After high school, he became a member of the Marine Corps Reserve and was called to active duty during the Korean War. His final rank was Sergeant. He graduated from The College of William and Mary, Norfolk in 1960, now known as Old Dominion University. He spent the next 34 years and retired from Motorola, Inc. as a Vice President and General Manager. Most recently, he was a General Partner of FleetTalk. Joe has been recognized for his significant contributions to the wireless communication and two-way radio industry.

In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Angie Vestal of Johnsburg, IL; his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Conrad Caringal of Seminole, FL; and his youngest daughter, Dana Vestal of Manchester, CT; his grandchildren - Bill, Alyssa, Mya and Adam, and six great-grandchildren.

Also, he is survived by his brother and sisters: Paul D. and his wife Jeanie Vestal of Portsmouth, VA; Jeanne V. and her husband Carl Hellstrom of Chesapeake, VA; Linda V. and her late husband Bill Spruill of Chesapeake, VA; and Valerie V. and her late husband Granville Graham of Lynchburg, VA; and many wonderful nephews and nieces.

He will have a private graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Americus, GA. The family will plan a Celebration of Life in the future for his family and friends. Please do not send flowers to the family. Instead consider donating to your favorite charity, leave a bigger tip, say Yes Ma'am and No Sir, be kind to one and all, open the door for someone, love and hug your family.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 18, 2020.
