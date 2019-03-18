Joseph Beard



Joseph Beard, age 78, died on March 14th in his home in Huntley, IL. Married for fifty-three years, he was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann Beard, nee Russell; loving father of Jean Beard (Kay), Tom (Penny), and Phil (Laura); devoted grandfather of Tommy, Sydney & Henry. He was the fond brother of Jan Erickson (Rick), Judy Borden, and Jill Young (Robert). He was uncle of many nieces and nephews.



Visitation is Thursday, March 21st, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home in Huntley, IL. (10763 Dundee Road). The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Huntley on Friday, March 22nd, at 10:00am. Visitation at St. Mary's will be held in the Narthex at 9am, preceding the mass.



Joseph was a proud graduate of Monmouth High School, Class of 1959. He earned his BA from Northwestern University in 1963, and his MBA from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in 1976.



Joseph enjoyed a distinguished career as a hospital administrator for over twenty years during which time he liked to tell his friends and family that he was, "in the business of caring."



Joe and Betty enjoyed an active retirement together during which time they traveled to Europe, spent happy times with their grandchildren, and filled their days with hobbies.



At the tender age of 68, Joe decided to try acting and joined the Theater Company of Sun City appearing in Mame. He was hooked immediately and went on to enjoy roles in Meet Me In St. Louis (Grandpa), My Fair Lady (Colonel Pickering), and many others. The one he enjoyed most was the title role in Scrooge.



Joe loved the theater company and the wonderful friendships he made while acting. He lived by the famed theater adage, "the show must go on" as he faced the limitations brought on by his illness.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to .



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 18, 2019