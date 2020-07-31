Joseph Byers
Born: December 13, 1953; in Clinton, IA
Died: July 28, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Joseph Byers, 66, of Clinton, IA, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Harvard, IL.
Joseph was born on December 13, 1953, in Clinton, Iowa, to Alice Patricia Donahue and Jerry Byers.
Following his graduation from the University of Arizona, Joseph worked as a pharmacist at Hines VA in Maywood, IL. Joseph was a collector of Triumph cars and was an active member of the ISOA. He also thoroughly enjoyed his '55 Chevy. During the holiday season, one of Joseph's favorite things to do was be Santa Claus at MercyHealth Harvard Care Center. Many will remember Joseph for his beautiful genuine smile and his one of a kind laugh.
Joseph was a beloved father, husband, brother, cousin and uncle. He is survived by his wife Penny (Jeffers) Goad; son, Patrick Byers; siblings Michael Byers, Theresa (Henry) Rettkowski, Maryann (Ron) Meyers, and Patricia Wilkins; stepchildren, Victoria (Alex) Hansen, Elizabeth (Gustavo) Flores; grandchildren Edson and Eisli Flores; many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Mary Grens; and son Daniel Joseph Byers.
A "drive-by visitation" will be held on Sunday August 2, 2020, at 1325 7th St., Harvard, IL from 1-3 p.m. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net
For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.