1/1
Joseph Byers
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Byers

Born: December 13, 1953; in Clinton, IA

Died: July 28, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Joseph Byers, 66, of Clinton, IA, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Harvard, IL.

Joseph was born on December 13, 1953, in Clinton, Iowa, to Alice Patricia Donahue and Jerry Byers.

Following his graduation from the University of Arizona, Joseph worked as a pharmacist at Hines VA in Maywood, IL. Joseph was a collector of Triumph cars and was an active member of the ISOA. He also thoroughly enjoyed his '55 Chevy. During the holiday season, one of Joseph's favorite things to do was be Santa Claus at MercyHealth Harvard Care Center. Many will remember Joseph for his beautiful genuine smile and his one of a kind laugh.

Joseph was a beloved father, husband, brother, cousin and uncle. He is survived by his wife Penny (Jeffers) Goad; son, Patrick Byers; siblings Michael Byers, Theresa (Henry) Rettkowski, Maryann (Ron) Meyers, and Patricia Wilkins; stepchildren, Victoria (Alex) Hansen, Elizabeth (Gustavo) Flores; grandchildren Edson and Eisli Flores; many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Mary Grens; and son Daniel Joseph Byers.

A "drive-by visitation" will be held on Sunday August 2, 2020, at 1325 7th St., Harvard, IL from 1-3 p.m. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved