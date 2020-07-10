1/1
Joseph Charles Kvidera
Joseph Charles Kvidera

Born: March 23, 1962

Died: July 7, 2020

Joseph "Joe" Charles Kvidera, 58, passed away on July 7th at his home with close friends at his side. He was born March 23, 1962 to Ervin and Mary Kvidera. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stephen. He is survived by Dan Carnes, siblings Kay Shackelford (Geno Nicholas), Jan Jedlicka (Jim), Mary Sosnowski (Gerald), Erv Kvidera. He leaves many fond memories of family gatherings to them as well as nephews, nieces, former coworkers, and lifelong friends Robin (Coffman) Riley and Rod Schlottman. Special care was given by Journey Care in Barrington, Illinois. Services will be private. Donations to one's favorite charity is suggested.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
