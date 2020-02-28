|
|
Joseph Edward Condon
Born: October 17, 1933; in Kankakee, IL
Died: February 24, 2020; in Sarasota, FL
Joseph (Ed) Edward Condon "Third son of the Third son", age 86, of Johnsburg, Illinois died Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his family at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. Born, October 17, 1933 in Kankakee, Illinois, he was the son of the late Joseph Robert Condon and Stella (Soucie) Condon.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Donna Marie (Schmitt) Condon, along with seven children: Craig (Beth) of McHenry, Illinois, Julie (Jeff) Simpson of Barrington, Illinois, Patty (Ron) Freund of McHenry, Illinois, Jim (Geri) Condon of McHenry, Illinois, Joe "Third son of the Third son of the Third son" (Gretchen) Condon of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, Brian (Jaclyn Hall) Condon of Melrose, FL, and Keith (Christine) Condon of Taylorville, Illinois, fourteen grand children and four great grand children along with many loving nieces, nephews and relatives. He is survived by sibling Theresa (the late Danny) Miller; and two sisters-in-law, Eleanor (the late Bob) Condon and Lynn (the late Jerry) Condon.
He was preceded in death by siblings Kay (Clarence), Bob, Jerry, Johan, and Bonnie (Jim).
Ed was a respected sales professional with a distinguished career following his term with the US Army during the Korean War Era. He began working as a mechanic at Blake Motors in McHenry, Illinois, changing careers, he began as a salesman with McHenry FS in McHenry, Illinois. His final position was one in which he loved, being a woodworker, as a salesman for Stans Lumber in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin where he finished his professional career.
Ed was a proud father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a devoted parishioner and usher at St. Mary's Catholic Church in McHenry, Illinois. An amazing woodworker and fisherman and little league baseball coach for his sons. Member of the Catholic Order of Foresters (Chief Ranger, "Grand Poohbah", and Legion of Honor member), Graduate and athlete of Richmond Burton High School in Richmond, Illinois, member of the Johnsburg Community Club.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 3-8 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry. A private family burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , 1801 S. Meyers Road, Ste. 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or Veterans Association of America, P.O. Box 309, Audubon Station, New York, New York 10032.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020