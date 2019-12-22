|
Joseph F. Carrothers
Born: January 20, 1937
Died: December 19, 2019
Joseph F. Carrothers, 82, of Algonquin, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
He was born January 20, 1937 in Chicago, the son of the late Frederick and Ida Ann (nee Druktanis) Carrothers.
Joe was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 73 and served 4 years in the US Navy as a corpsman. He enjoyed snowmobiling and camping, and walking on the beach in Florida.
Joe is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan; his children, Linda (Bauke) Eppenga, Deborah (Thomas) Walsh, Frederick Carrothers and Joseph J. Carrothers; his grandchildren, Isabelle and Meaghan Walsh, Audrey, Holly (Leonardo) Ascencio and Cody Carrothers; and nephew, William Starklauf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Starklauf; and niece, Pamela Spoerl.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10-12pm at Windridge Memorial Park chapel, 7014 S Rawson Bridge Rd, Cary, IL 60013. Luncheon to follow.
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call
815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 22, 2019