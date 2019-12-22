Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Windridge Memorial Park chapel
7014 S Rawson Bridge Rd
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Carrothers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Carrothers


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Carrothers Obituary
Joseph F. Carrothers

Born: January 20, 1937

Died: December 19, 2019

Joseph F. Carrothers, 82, of Algonquin, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

He was born January 20, 1937 in Chicago, the son of the late Frederick and Ida Ann (nee Druktanis) Carrothers.

Joe was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 73 and served 4 years in the US Navy as a corpsman. He enjoyed snowmobiling and camping, and walking on the beach in Florida.

Joe is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan; his children, Linda (Bauke) Eppenga, Deborah (Thomas) Walsh, Frederick Carrothers and Joseph J. Carrothers; his grandchildren, Isabelle and Meaghan Walsh, Audrey, Holly (Leonardo) Ascencio and Cody Carrothers; and nephew, William Starklauf.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Starklauf; and niece, Pamela Spoerl.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10-12pm at Windridge Memorial Park chapel, 7014 S Rawson Bridge Rd, Cary, IL 60013. Luncheon to follow.

Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call

815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -