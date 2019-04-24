Joseph Farinella



Born: December 16, 1949



Died: April 20, 2019



Joseph Farinella, 69, of Crystal Lake passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 peacefully at home. He was born in Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Sicily on December 16, 1949, to Pasquale and Michelina (nee D'Anca) Farinella.



In October of 1954, Joe immigrated to the United States, through Ellis Island, with his family. He grew up in Chicago and upon graduation entered the Army serving in meteorological observation for 6 years. In 1981, along with his brothers and father, he purchased Schiller Bowl, in Schiller Park, IL. They ran the bowling alley as a family for 20 years. On August 22, 1982, Joe married Claudette West in Northbrook. For the past 25 years, they have called Crystal Lake their home.



Joe loved watching and betting on sports, especially the Cubs, Bears and Tiger Woods. His favorite was fantasy football, and his secrets to success were highly sought after to no avail. In his younger days, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed teaching his sons to golf. Joe had a knack for building and engineering things. For the past few months, he has dedicated most of his time to his granddaughter, Delaney, reading her books, singing songs and learning to count.



Joe will be missed by his wife, Claudette; children, Joseph (Kasey), Pasquale and Michelle; granddaughter, Delaney Jo; siblings, Sam (Carmella) and Tony (Gennie); and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Grace Balachia and Angie Beltrame.



A memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 27, from 10 am until the time of a service at 2 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte . 176), Crystal Lake.



To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information. Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019