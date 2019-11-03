|
|
Joseph J. Freemont
Born: June 30, 1922; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 23, 2019; in Zenda, WI
Joseph J. Freemont was born June 30, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois to Jacob and Mary (Yuska) Freemont. He passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home under the care of Aurora at Home Hospice.
Joseph is survived by his wife Barbara Ann (Regnier) Freemont, whom he married on May 30, 1992; his children David (Mary Jo) Button, Janet Garza of California, Richard Button, Elizabeth Kautz, and Jessica Schnurr; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, with 1 great grandchild on the way.
He proudly served in the Merchant Marines in WWII, and in 1992 was issued a medal of gratitude from the Russian government for being part of a convoy that broke through enemy lines to bring the Russians supplies so they could continue fighting. He was a proud 60 year member of the Numismatic Society. He was a stuntman on the Dukes of Hazzard, The Fall Guy and many others. He was a cameraman for The Price is Right, Young and the Restless and numerous others. He had the highest degree engineering license issued in California. He had an illustrious career as an electrician, a street car conductor, and many more occupations. He was loved by many and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Florence and brother August.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth at 3:00 PM. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aurora at Home Hospice.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.comor call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 3, 2019