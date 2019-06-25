Joseph J. Porebski



Born: November 8, 1934; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 22, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Joseph J. Porebski, age 84, of McHenry, passed away Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, in McHenry. Joe was born November 8, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Joseph J. and Josephine Porebski. On September 10, 1955, he married the love of his life, Sharon Ross, in Chicago. Sharon preceded Joe in death on June 25, 2017.



Joe worked for many years in the Heating & Air Conditioning Industry as a Sheet Metal Worker. He was able to enjoy over 25 years of retirement. Joe enjoyed classic cars and was an avid pilot for many years.



Joe is survived by his loving daughter, Sheila Enright; granddaughter, Krystin; and great-grandchildren: Russel Thomas, Darcy, and Donovan.In addition to his wife Sharon.



Joe was preceded in death by his son, Russel, and granddaughter, Mandy.



In following with Joe's wishes, a private family service will be held.Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Porebski family with arrangements. For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit our website at www.colonialmchenry.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary