Joseph John Grasser Joseph John Grasser of Woodstock, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Son of the late John and Agnes Grasser. Joseph is survived by Lois, his wife of 60 years; his children Randy (Kim) Grasser and Jean Mazzie; grandchildren, Mark and Marie; great grandchildren, Annabelle and Holden; sisters, Anna Wescott, Barbara DeYoung, Judy Peterson, and Betty Conley. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd Grasser, Kenneth Grasser; sisters, Genevieve Little and Margaret Woellert. We loved him and he will be missed.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 15, 2020.