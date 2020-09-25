1/1
Joseph Loch Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Loch, Jr.

Born: November 10, 1948; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 19, 2020; in Mauston, WI

Joseph Loch, Jr. age 71 of Wonder Lake, Illinois passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his summer residence near Mauston, Wisconsin with his loving family by his side.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be planned and announced in the future.

Joseph was born November 10, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Mary (Lucas) Loch, Sr. He grew up in Chicago where he attended Gordon Technical High School. In October of 1975 he married Cheryl Pearson of Forest Park, Illinois. Joseph furthered his education at Chicago Technical College where he earned a Bachelor's degree and worked as an engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation(IDOT). Joseph retired from IDOT in January of 2002 and was an engineering consultant for Bollinger and Loch and Lochner companies until he fully retired in 2012.

Joseph enjoyed tinkering at his farm in Wisconsin, wintering and fishing in Florida and watching the Detroit Lions with family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Cheryl; a son, Daniel (Mallory) Loch; a daughter, Lorna Hamill; and grandchildren, Will Hamill, Sawyer Loch and Ryan Loch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Mary Loch.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Wellness House, a resource that supported Joe during his fight with cancer and it supports those currently living with cancer. If you would like to donate, please visit www.WellnessHouse.org and click on Donate. There will be a place for them to enter Joe's name in memory of his life. You may also mail a check to: Wellness House131 N. County Line Rd Hinsdale, IL 60521

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conway-Picha Funeral Home
450 County Hwy Hh
Lyndon Station, WI 53944
(608) 666-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conway-Picha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved