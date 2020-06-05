Joseph P. Justen



Joseph P. Justen, 80, of Harvard passed on May 23, 2020.



He was employed by Cotter & Co for many years and later retired as a business owner. He enjoyed thrifting, bingo, dance recitals and family celebrations. He was known as a kind, helpful neighbor and will be greatly missed.



Joseph was preceeded in death by his mother, Viola, father, Joseph Sr, son, David, and wife of 42 happy years, Nancy.



He is survived by seven children, Ted (Bea), Terri (Joe), Robin (Tom), Joel (Bonnie), Crystal, Cathe (Karl), Lori and 29 grandchildren.



Services are postponed due to the pandemic.



'Sorrow is a wall between two gardens, where tears water our growth. Time passes there, love remains.





