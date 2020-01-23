|
Joseph P. Morgan Jr.
Born: October 8, 1968; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 21, 2020; in Roselle, IL
Joseph P. Morgan Jr., age 51 of Roselle, Il and formerly of St. Charles and Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home in Roselle. He was born on October 8, 1968 in Chicago to Sandra and Joseph P. Morgan Sr.
Joseph is survived by his wife Michele Castronova of Roselle and his children Cortney Morgan of St. Charles, Alexis Morgan of Roselle and Step son Dylan Lange.
Family and friends are asked to meet at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main St., St. Charles, on Monday January 27, 2020. Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) In lieu of flowers donations made to the , are greatly appreciated.
For info (630) 889-1700
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 23, 2020