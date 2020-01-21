|
|
Joseph Schutz
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Joseph Schutz, most loving, caring protector and provider, husband, father of two and grandfather, passed away at the age of 89 1/2.
Chicago born and raised; Korean Combat Veteran. Married school sweetheart and proudly raised two daughters in the northwest suburbs, in the only house they ever owned. After 45 years with a leading Chicago commercial Real Estate company, retired with notable success to include (in today's dollars), a $54.8 million dollar 1978-1982 renovation to the landmark Marquette Building at 140 S. Dearborn.An active member of The Institute of Real Estate Management, The State Street Council, The Chicago Board of Realtors and The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, BOMA.
Joe enjoyed playing his accordion over his lifetime. He appreciated his firearm collection, motorcycle travel, football, hobby painting, good books, all building and construction, landscaping, delicious foods and family life. Known as a humble, reserved man with a beautiful smile, quick wit, thoughtful, loyal and generous.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Theresa and his beloved wife Jackie.
He is survived by his daughters Jan (Rich), Jill (Jim) and grandson Joe.
A memorial will be celebrated on Saturday,January 25, 2020, at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
To send an online condolence to the family of Joseph Schutz, please visit the website at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com
Additional information please call Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home at 815-675-0550
Donations to St. Jude in Joe's name are appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 21, 2020