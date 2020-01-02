|
|
Joseph T. Sikora
Born: August 24, 1929; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 21, 2019; in Huntley, IL
Joseph T. Sikora, 90, of Huntley passed away Dec. 21, 2019, at Alden Terrace in Huntley.
He was born Aug. 24, 1929, in Chicago the son of Joseph and Mary (Mamrot) Sikora.
Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He married Loretta Sulek in Chicago.
Joseph worked in the family business at Tool-Matic Corp. for 35 years, retiring in 1991. He loved to travel and loved his sports programs, he was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Surviving is his wife, Loretta; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Henry; and sister, Jean Ptasinski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Maryhill Cemetery in Niles.
Visitation is prior to mass from 9 to 10 AM.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-511 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 2, 2020