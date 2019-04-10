Joseph W. Slater



Born: March 15, 1932



Died: April 7, 2019



Joseph W. Slater, 87, of Richmond, IL, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Artisan Assisted Living, Lake Geneva, WI.



He was born in Chicago, IL on March 15, 1932, a son of the late Cornelius and Anna (Schray) Slater. He was married to Joan Panozzo on June 21, 1958, in Chicago. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was a credit manager for Enron in Omaha, NE, retiring 1987. He was Commissioner and first president of Bloomingdale Park District from 1964 to 1971.



Joseph is survived by his wife Joan; two daughters, Dawn (Scott) Rice, of West Chicago, IL; Ann Marie Pellegrini, of Lake Geneva, WI; two sons Charles (Maureen) Slater, of New Berlin, WI; Peter Slater, of Council Bluffs, IA; six grandchildren Tina and Sarah Herd, Joseph Pellegrini, Tim and MIchael Rice and Matthew Seppanen.



He was preceded by three sisters, two brothers and a grandson.



Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home in Richmond. Mass of Resurrection will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church 10519 Main St, Richmond, IL, with Msgr. Martin Heinz officiating.



Please no flowers, donations to the .



