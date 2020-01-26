Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Joseph W. Tomac Obituary
Joseph W. Tomac

Joseph W. Tomac, age 52, of Shorewood, and formerly of Schaumburg, passed away suddenly, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.

Raised and educated in Schaumburg, he graduated from Schaumburg High School with the Class of 1985.

Joe's passion was working on his cars, playing the guitar as well as putting smiles on his friends' faces.

Visitation for Joe Tomac will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 8:00 p.m. As it was Joe's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or to read his complete obituary, visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
