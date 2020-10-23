Joseph William Stecker



Born: June 04, 1927; in Chicago, IL



Died: October 17, 2020; in Crossville, TN



Joseph William Stecker, age 93, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN.



He was born June 04, 1927 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Joseph Stecker and Lea (Blaha) Stecker. He lived most of his life in the Chicagoland area in Mount Prospect and later in Crystal Lake, Illinois.



Before proudly serving his country in the Navy during World War II, Joseph worked for Banks Manufacturing Co. as an Electrical Engineer. Thereafter, he worked as an Administrator for Motorola in the Automotive Products Division for thirty-five years.



He is survived by his son William Stecker; daughter Joanne Sepich (Robert); 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers Richard Stecker (Barbara) and Conrad Stecker (Marion).



In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his wife Elaine (Thompson) Stecker.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.





