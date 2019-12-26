|
|
Josephine Ann (Sadowski) Pace O'Hara
Born: September 30, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 22, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Josephine Ann (Sadowski) Pace O'Hara, age 81, of McHenry, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Crystal Lake. Josephine was born September 30, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of John Sadowski Sr. and Alice (Majewski) Sadowski Mendyk.
Josephine worked for many years as a medical secretary. Creative, talented, crafty, fun-loving and vibrant is how friends and family described Josie. She was welcoming and warm to everyone she met and was quick to volunteer wherever she was needed, from the Pink Door Thrift Shop to Senior Services at the McHenry Township. Josie worked most of her life as a medical secretary for Elgin Orthopedics in Elgin, Ill. She was a voracious reader, had a beautiful singing voice, enjoyed her glass of wine (with ice!), loved to sew, paint, and always had her sketch pad at the ready to capture the world around her through her art. Josie never forgot a birthday or anniversary and would send homemade cards to friends and relatives. She belonged to the Moose and Lions Club, but over the course of her life, her heart, time and talent were especially devoted to her family's annual vacation at Camp Channing Family Camp. Through it all, she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren fiercely and led by example with laughter, wit and warmth.
Josephine is survived by her loving children: Marisa (Pete) Merkel of Orlando, FL and McHenry, Christopher (Patty) Pace of Toms River, NJ, Andrea (John) Kells of Woodstock, and Philip (Donna) Pace of Kansas City, MO; her grandchildren: P.J. (Ashley), Amy (Matt), Christina (Adam), Courtney, Andy, Alex, Carson, Mason (Catherine), Abigail (Josh), Elizabeth, Caleb, Phoebe, Cheryl Luongo and Vinnie (Dominique) Luongo; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her brother, John Sadowski, Jr., her first husband, Andrew Pace, and her second husband, Dixie O'Hara.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.
Memorials may be made in Josephine's name to the Pink Door Thrift Shop, 374 IL-120, McHenry, IL 60050.For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 26, 2019