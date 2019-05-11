Josephine C. Evans



Born: March 1, 1925



Died: May 9, 2019



Josephine "Bunny" C. Evans, 94, of Algonquin, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1925 in Chicago the daughter of John & Josephine Dwyer Lane.



She is survived by her children: JoAnne Evans of Crystal Lake, Mary Beth of Carbondale, Bob (Sue) Evans of Cary and Eileen (Tom) Kubica of Bensenville; grandchildren: Joe (Mary), Amber (Kyle), Colleen (Ryan), Rev. Fr. John, Dan (Amy), Samantha and Lisa; great grandchildren: Charlie, Zoey, Claire, Ryan, Louise, TR, Anna, John and Maddie; many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert "Bob" Evans; Brothers: Rev. Fr. John and Thomas; sisters Jane, Mary and Mabel.



Funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation will be held on Monday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the charity of donor's choice.



Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St. Algonquin is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2019