Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St.
Algonquin, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
111 S. Hubbard St
Algonquin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine C. Evans


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine C. Evans Obituary
Josephine C. Evans

Born: March 1, 1925

Died: May 9, 2019

Josephine "Bunny" C. Evans, 94, of Algonquin, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1925 in Chicago the daughter of John & Josephine Dwyer Lane.

She is survived by her children: JoAnne Evans of Crystal Lake, Mary Beth of Carbondale, Bob (Sue) Evans of Cary and Eileen (Tom) Kubica of Bensenville; grandchildren: Joe (Mary), Amber (Kyle), Colleen (Ryan), Rev. Fr. John, Dan (Amy), Samantha and Lisa; great grandchildren: Charlie, Zoey, Claire, Ryan, Louise, TR, Anna, John and Maddie; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert "Bob" Evans; Brothers: Rev. Fr. John and Thomas; sisters Jane, Mary and Mabel.

Funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation will be held on Monday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the charity of donor's choice.

Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St. Algonquin is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
Download Now