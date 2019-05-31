Joshua Bloomfield



Born: May 28, 1990



Died: May 28, 2019



Joshua Bloomfield, 29, of Chicago, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1990 in Park Ridge, IL to Jeremy and Sylvia (nee McNutt) Bloomfield. Joshua was quick witted and brought laughter to any room. You could always spot him with his beautiful blue eyes and big smile. Joshua enjoyed cooking, going on hikes in the National Parks and was always up for a good road trip. He was empathetic and had a calming nature. He was a good friend and willing to help those in need. Joshua will be deeply missed by his loving husband, CJ Dayananda; parents, Sylvia (Bill) Schafer and Jeremy (Christine) Bloomfield; siblings, Nathan and Alexandria Schafer; and many loving relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alexander McNutt; and his paternal grandmother, Barbara Bloomfield.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, from 8:30AM until the 10 AM funeral service at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich,IL 60047. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shatterproof, 101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, www.shatterproof.org



For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 31, 2019