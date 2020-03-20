|
Joshua Daniel Williams Jr.
Born: February 23, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 16, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Joshua Daniel Williams Jr., the 22-day old infant son of Rachel Short and Joshua Williams Sr, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
He was born on February 23, 2020, in Chicago.
Joshua is survived by his parents, his Maternal Grandfather John Short and paternal Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Eugene (Jorie) Williams.
Joshua is also survived by his four Aunts Jessica Short, Porsha Williams, Precious Williams, and Tiara Turner. And, his four Uncles, Mason Short, Isaac Williams, Christopher Williams, and Nay Nay Williams.
A visitation will be held at Justen Funeral Home, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry IL on Monday, March 23, 2020, for family and friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a service to follow.Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery in McHenry at 2:00 p.m.
Friends may donate to a gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1xh6dcfrg0?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2020