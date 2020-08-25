1/1
Joshua L. Dodd
Joshua L. Dodd

Born: March 19, 1983

Died: August 19, 2020

Joshua L. Dodd, 37 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born March 19, 1983 in McHenry, IL, the son of the Scott and Donna Mae (Dodd) Ottesen & Patrick T. and Mary Walter. Joshua was very artistic and loved to draw. Joshua had a love of music with the Grateful Dead being his favorite band. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and skateboarding. Joshua had an infectious smile that was seen often due to his sense of humor. His smile would light up any room he entered. Joshua loved to spend time with his familyand will be deeply missed by every one of them.

Joshua is survived by his two daughters; Konstance B. Dodd-Ottesen and Paige L. Dodd, his parents; Donna (Scott) Ottesen and Patrick (Mary) Walter, his grandmother; Patricia Ottesen, his siblings; Matthew (Emily) Walter, Cody Ottesen, Krissy (Scott) Stuckel, Kayla (Randy) Sheridan and Adam "Mike" Burrafato, and his nieces and nephews; Aubrey, Mason, Christian, McKenzie, Raina, Seth, Miles, Jameson, Paisley, Oliver, Huckson and one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther W. & Norma M. Dodd, Richard V. Ottesen, William H. & Gertrude M. Walter and Joseph and Maria Burrafato.

Memorial service will be held 7:00PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 5:00PM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his girls in care of Donna Ottesen. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Dodd Family.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
730 N. Wisconsin St.
Elkhorn, WI 53121
262-723-6390
