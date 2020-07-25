Joy C. Hamm
Born: October 19, 1931; Berkeley, California
Died: July 2020; Elgin
EAST DUNDEE – Joy C. Hamm (Caiazza) age 88, of East Dundee, Illinois formerly of Hoffman Estates, Illinois passed away on July 20, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Berkeley, California on October 19, 1931, the loving daughter to Theodore and Bernice (Hess) Caiazza.
She graduated from Northwestern University, Wesley Memorial School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with 37 years of dedicated Service.
Joy is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (George) Hubbard, Lisa (Phil) Risser, Peter (Laura) Hamm and Trish (Rich) Haynes; her cherished 15 grandchildren and proud 5 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Ted (Sandy) Caiazza, Frank (Lynn) Caiazza and Pam (Dennis) Harding.
Joy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer C. Hamm
In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Joy may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 932 McHenry Rd., Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014. Donations will go for the church outreach programs of which she supported.
Services have been held. Arrangements were under the care of Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin, Illinois.
.