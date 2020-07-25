1/1
Joy C. Hamm
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy C. Hamm

Born: October 19, 1931; Berkeley, California

Died: July 2020; Elgin

EAST DUNDEE – Joy C. Hamm (Caiazza) age 88, of East Dundee, Illinois formerly of Hoffman Estates, Illinois passed away on July 20, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Berkeley, California on October 19, 1931, the loving daughter to Theodore and Bernice (Hess) Caiazza.

She graduated from Northwestern University, Wesley Memorial School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with 37 years of dedicated Service.

Joy is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (George) Hubbard, Lisa (Phil) Risser, Peter (Laura) Hamm and Trish (Rich) Haynes; her cherished 15 grandchildren and proud 5 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Ted (Sandy) Caiazza, Frank (Lynn) Caiazza and Pam (Dennis) Harding.

Joy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer C. Hamm

In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Joy may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 932 McHenry Rd., Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014. Donations will go for the church outreach programs of which she supported.

Services have been held. Arrangements were under the care of Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin, Illinois.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.willowfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Joy, you will be missed by your breakfast friends, especially me! You always had a smile and friendly conversation no matter how you were feeling that day. I admired your strength and tenacity! RIP Joy! ❤
Barb Haines
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved