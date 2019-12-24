|
|
Joyce Archambeault
Born: January 15, 1930; in Mauston, WI
Died: December 16, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Joyce Archambeault, 89, of Hebron, IL, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Medical Center in McHenry, IL.
She was born in Mauston, WI on January 15, 1930, a daughter of the late Herman and Frances (Shebyl) Pfeifer.
She was married to William P. Archambeault on Oct. 27, 1951, in Mauston, WI and he passed away March 2, 2005.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, IL.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and working puzzles and yahtze.
Elaine is survived by two daughters, Michele Archambeault, of Delavan, WI; Diana (Ken) Knudsen, of Woodstock, IL; a son, Dennis (Heidi) Archambeault, of Delavan, WI; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a sister-in-law Joan Pfeifer of Deerfield, WI.
She was preceded by a sister Geraldine May and two brothers Donald and Wayne Pfeifer.
Memorial visitation and mass will be at a later time in the spring. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 24, 2019