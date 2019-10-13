|
|
Joyce B. Young
Born: August 5, 1946; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 9, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Joyce B. "Joy" Young, passed away on October 9, 2019. Born August 5, 1946 to Fredrick and Eunice Tuisl. Beloved wife to the late Howard Young. Loving mother of Jason (Angie) Young and Kristen Young; and step-mother of Patricia (Frank) Blair, Richard (Kathy) Young, and the late Ralph Young (Sandy Young). She is survived by many other loving grandchildren, family and friends.
Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4-8pm, where a funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11am. Burial to follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. Memorial may be made to the Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 13, 2019