Joyce E. Engstrom



Born: October 19, 1933; in Chicago, IL



Died: November 17, 2020; in McHenry, IL



Joyce E. Engstrom, age 87, of McHenry IL, passed away on November 17, 2020 at her home.



She was born on October 19, 1933 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Raymond and Betty Klein.



Joyce was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved the Chicago Cubs and her pets. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church.



She is survived by her children; Janet Nelson of McHenry, IL, Janice (Kenneth) Wahl of Wonder Lake, IL, Gail Joy Engstrom of McHenry, IL, Gary (Kelly) Engstrom of Johnsburg, IL and Nancy Engstrom of McHenry, IL. Grandchildren; Shawn Wahl Robinson, Aaron Wahl, Jeffrey Wahl, Jason Nelson, Heather Evenson, Josh Nelson, April Murphy, Raymond Engstrom, Frankie Engstrom and Crystal Jones. As well as her grandchildren; Angela Robinson, Erika Robinson, Dannielle Nelson, Karley Nelson, Jack Nelson, Ander Evenson, Elsa Evenson, Magnus Evenson, Magnus Evenson, Chloe Murphy, Ian Murphy, Naveah Jones, Mattie Jones, and Hannah Nsa.



She is proceeded in death by her parents; Raymond and Betty Klein, Daughter Baby Joyce Ann. Grand Daughter Rebecca Lynn Wahl, Son James Engstrom, and Son in Law John Nelson.



Visitations will take place on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry, IL. Interment will be private.



Due to statewide mandate services will be restricted to family members only. Everyone that is attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing protocol while inside the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store