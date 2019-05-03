Joyce Lynn Eckert



Born: June 7, 1961



Died: May 1, 2019



Joyce Lynn Eckert, age 57 of Cary, passed away surrounded by family on May 1, 2019 after a strong battle against Metastatic Breast Cancer. She was born on June 7, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois to John & Anna Zell.



She spent her youth in Itasca, Illinois, where she was a 1979 graduate of Lake Park High School. At 19, Joyce moved to New York with her dear friend Maggie (nee Carey) Fancher. In her move, she made a lifelong group of friends at the law firm of Kelly, Rode, Kelly, & Burke, and eventually married her husband, John.



A resident of Cary, Illinois since 1991, Joyce built a life surrounded by her boys, extended family, friends, and for many years, her role as Administrative Assistant to Robert Blumberg, CPA. Our "Joycee" will be remembered for her smile, laugh, and love of a good time.



Joyce is survived by her husband of 36 years, John; sons Daniel and Christopher; mother, Carol Zell; siblings: Judith Zell, Anthony (Judy) Zell, Susan Straka, John Zell Jr., and Shannyn (Dan) Zell-Willett. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Anna; and father, John.



Visitation for Joyce will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St. Cary.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joyce's honor to JourneyCare of Barrington: journeycare.org/donate and/or :



Published in the Northwest Herald on May 3, 2019