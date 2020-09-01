Joyce L. Chamberlain
Born: March 31, 1920; in Dekalb, IL
Died: August 30, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Joyce L. Chamberlain, age 100, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020, at Fox Point Manor in McHenry, IL. She was born on March 31, 1920, in Dekalb, IL, to Hazel (Hjertstedt) and Clarence Swanson. On June 27, 1942, she married Charles J. Chamberlain.
Joyce worked as a beautician, a retail clerk, and later as an assistant registrar at Maine North High School. She was a loving and caring, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her two sons Richard (Linda) Chamberlain of Huntley and Charles (Kathy) Chamberlain of McHenry; five grandchildren, Brent(Marydee) Chambelain, Stacey Chamberlain (Michael Swaine), Derek Chamberlain (Amy Richards), Katie (Matt) Jones, and Kristen (Brian) Finnigan; nine great-grandchildren, Alec, Ellie, Gabriel, Sullivan, Savannah, Scarlett, Rory, and Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 73 years, two sisters, and an infant brother.
A private service at the site of interment at Fairview Park Cemetery in Dekalb, IL will be held. Memorials may be made out to St. John's Lutheran Church in Algonquin, IL or Kindred Hospice Care, 85, W Algonquin Rd #100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Wait Ross Allanson is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com