Joyce Marie Kyle


1947 - 2020
Joyce Marie Kyle Obituary
Joyce Marie (Taube) Kyle

Born: February 25, 1947; in Davenport, IA

Died: February 5, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Joyce Marie (Taube) Kyle, 72, of McHenry, Illinois, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening on the 5th of February at Northwestern McHenry Hospital. Joyce taught for many years in the McHenry public schools.

Born on February 25, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa, to Arnold and Lucille Taube of Geneseo, Illinois, Joyce maintained lifelong connections to the Quad Cities area. Joyce met her husband, Earl R. Kyle, at Illinois State University where they both received their degrees in education. They married and then moved to McHenry County in 1969 to begin their careers as teachers and continue their education, earning Master's degrees from Northern Illinois University.

She is survived by Earl, her husband of fifty years, daughters Traci (Richard House) and Erika (Lance Hammons), and grandchildren Sophia House, Kai Hammons, and Ayla Hammons. She is preceded in death by her parents, stillborn daughter Laurie, and stillborn granddaughter Nevaeh Hammons.

Joyce loved traveling, history, her family, and researching her family's ancestry having charted her family tree to include over nine thousand members. Committed to sharing her passion for history with future generations, Joyce took her children and grandchildren to historical sites and incorporated hands-on projects with her students to spark an interest in these topics. She also enjoyed trips with her grandchildren to Disney and on cruises. Joyce and Earl traveled extensively in Europe, the Caribbean, and North America, visiting forty-nine of the fifty states. Their journeys also took them to Asia, Africa, and South America.

Her family will celebrate her life out of town at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Joyce's name to the Illinois Retired Teachers Foundation or to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
