Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joye Ann Adams

Born: October 31, 1927

Died: May 26, 2019

Joye Ann Adams, 91, of McHenry, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family's love on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Joye was born on October 31, 1927 in Woodstock, IL to parents Isaac and Vera Fish. In September of 1946, she married the love of her life, Albert "Alby" Adams in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Woodstock, IL. They made their home in McHenry where they raised their five children.

Joye loved spending time with and caring for her family. She was known for her special "Grandma's Cookies" and her many photo albums of memories she often shared. In later years, Joye enjoyed attending antique car shows with her sons. Joye was devoted to her family and will be missed greatly by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children; Jon (Mary) Adams, Tom (Linda) Adams, Cheryl (Robert) Wirfs, Brian Adams, and Alan (Trish) Adams; 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and brothers Donald and Gilbert.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31st from 3-7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL with interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joye's name to the , 1111 S. Alpine Road, Suite 307, Rockford, IL, 61108.

For further information please call the funeral home at 1-815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019
