Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Juanita Lucille Szymanski

Juanita Lucille Szymanski Obituary
Juanita Lucille Szymanski

Born: March 5, 1961; in Santa Ana, CA

Died: December 5, 2019; in Harvard, IL

Juanita Lucille Szymanski, 58, died Thur., Dec. 5 at home in Harvard.

Juanita was born March 5, 1961 in Santa Ana, CA to David and Marguerite (Wagner) Beard. On Aug. 21, 1986 she married George Szymanski in San Francisco, CA.

Survivors include her husband George, children Julie Line, Laura Szymanski, Darrell Szymanski, Megan Szymanski, and Cheryl Hoekstra, 14 grandchildren, siblings Marguerite, John, Sheri, and Eva, and many nieces and nephews.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents.

The memorial gathering will be 1 PM - 5 PM Fri., Dec. 20 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
