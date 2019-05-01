|
Juanita Oliver
Juanita (Kaltenbach) Oliver, age 71, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, formerly Crystal Lake and Woodstock, Illinois, passed away April 23, 2019, from cancer.
Preceded in death by parents, Helen and George Kaltenbach.
Survived by husband, Jim Oliver; children, Kim (Dan) Aune and Robert (Cynthia Markey) Van Zandt Jr.; step-children, Brittany and Nathan Oliver; granddaughters, Megan and Natalie Aune; siblings: Douglas (Kathy) Kaltenbach, Susan (Bruce) Kalm, Lisa Kaltenbach and David Kaltenbach; nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friend, Jean Schober. Juanita was a friend of Bill W.
Funeral service Monday, May 6, 11:00 a.m. at Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Rd. St. Louis Park. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials can be directed to Park Nicollet Hospice, MS Society of MN, or Westwood Lutheran Church.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019