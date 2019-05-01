Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westwood Lutheran Church
9001 Cedar Lake Rd S
St Louis Park, MN 55426
Resources
More Obituaries for JUANITA OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUANITA OLIVER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JUANITA OLIVER Obituary
Juanita Oliver

Juanita (Kaltenbach) Oliver, age 71, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, formerly Crystal Lake and Woodstock, Illinois, passed away April 23, 2019, from cancer.

Preceded in death by parents, Helen and George Kaltenbach.

Survived by husband, Jim Oliver; children, Kim (Dan) Aune and Robert (Cynthia Markey) Van Zandt Jr.; step-children, Brittany and Nathan Oliver; granddaughters, Megan and Natalie Aune; siblings: Douglas (Kathy) Kaltenbach, Susan (Bruce) Kalm, Lisa Kaltenbach and David Kaltenbach; nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friend, Jean Schober. Juanita was a friend of Bill W.

Funeral service Monday, May 6, 11:00 a.m. at Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Rd. St. Louis Park. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials can be directed to Park Nicollet Hospice, MS Society of MN, or Westwood Lutheran Church.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.