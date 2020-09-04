Judi Schilf
Born: August 25, 1941
Died: September 1, 2020
Judi Schilf, 79, of Huntley, formerly of Bloomingdale, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Judi was born in Chicago on August 25, 1941 to parents Edmund and Julia (nee Rufa) Ford.
She married Don Schilf and together they shared many happy memories before his death in 2013. Judi was the ultimate Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan and could often be found at Parkside Pub cheering them on while sipping on a Diet Coke. She was a proud member of Sun City Sew n Sews. Judy was a feisty and independent woman who made her opinions known and could always be found with a piece of chocolate hidden in her purse.
Judi is survived by her son, Brian (Erin) Schilf, her grandchildren, Colin and Casey, her siblings, Richard (Harriet) Ford, and Robert (Nancy) Ford, her brother in law, Chuck Doucette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Schilf, and her sister Lois Doucette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judi's name can be made to the Grafton Food Pantry www.graftonfoodpantry.org
Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home 10760 Dundee Road, Huntley.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com