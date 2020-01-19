Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1023 McHenry Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Judith and Ronald Stejskal


1938 - 2020
Judith k. stejskal

Ronald e. stejskal

Judith K. Stejskal, 81, born on October 2, 1938 to the late Richard and Francis Fiesenger, and passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. Two days later, her husband, Ronald E. Stejskal, 81, born on August 7, 1938 to the late Earl and Margaret Stejskal, also passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020.

Judy and Ron are survived by their children, Thomas Stejskal and Suzanne (John) Shelhamer; grandchildren, David, Brody, Nadia, Chloe, Rhea and Ryder; and daughter-in-law, Lou Stejskal. Judy is also survived by her siblings, Richard (Linda) King and Nancy Field.

Judy and Ron were preceded in death by their son, Timothy C. Stejskal.

Judy will be remembered for her stubborn will, feistiness, and sense of humor.

Ron will be remembered for his love of all Chicago sports teams, puzzles, and games. The two were admirably loyal to each other over their 60 years of marriage. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, from 9:00am until the time of their Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Interment will be held privately.

Donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory,Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
