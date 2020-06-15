Judith Ann Haimbaugh
Born: January 4, 1944
Died: May 9, 2020
Judith Ann Haimbaugh, 76, passed away on May 9, 2020 after a valiant 3 year battle with cancer. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 4, 1944 to Robert and Mary Sandgren. Judy lived in Wonder Lake as a child and attended Greenwood Elementary and Woodstock High School, class of 1962. She continued her education at Wright Junior College . Judy was married to her childhood sweetheart Kurtis Haimbaugh for 55 years. They lived in Woodstock together for 52 years, spending winters in the Florida Keys once they retired, and in 2018 moved to Shawnee, KS to be near their grandchildren.
Judy spent her life as a faithful Christian servant. She excelled in accounting and her work as a travel agent and owner of One Stop Travel. It was through her many hobbies (daily devotions, gardening, golfing, tennis, knitting, playing games, volunteering, etc.) that she made countless friends and demonstrated how to live life to the fullest!
Judy will be forever remembered by her husband Kurt, son Steve (Lisa) Haimbaugh, daughter Cassie (Greg) Seibold and her grandchildren Will, John, Annie, and Violet; her sisters Gloria Helms, Carol King, and Lynn Richert; as well as numerous other dear family members and friends from all stages of her life.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father; In-Laws Omer and Violet Haimbaugh; nephew Grant Mildenburger; niece Sarah Hille; nephew Brad Haimbaugh.
A private celebration of Judy's life will be held in Woodstock on June 27th.
Memorial donations: American Cancer Society
"Help find a cure!" ~ Judy Haimbaugh
Born: January 4, 1944
Died: May 9, 2020
Judith Ann Haimbaugh, 76, passed away on May 9, 2020 after a valiant 3 year battle with cancer. She was born in Chicago, IL on January 4, 1944 to Robert and Mary Sandgren. Judy lived in Wonder Lake as a child and attended Greenwood Elementary and Woodstock High School, class of 1962. She continued her education at Wright Junior College . Judy was married to her childhood sweetheart Kurtis Haimbaugh for 55 years. They lived in Woodstock together for 52 years, spending winters in the Florida Keys once they retired, and in 2018 moved to Shawnee, KS to be near their grandchildren.
Judy spent her life as a faithful Christian servant. She excelled in accounting and her work as a travel agent and owner of One Stop Travel. It was through her many hobbies (daily devotions, gardening, golfing, tennis, knitting, playing games, volunteering, etc.) that she made countless friends and demonstrated how to live life to the fullest!
Judy will be forever remembered by her husband Kurt, son Steve (Lisa) Haimbaugh, daughter Cassie (Greg) Seibold and her grandchildren Will, John, Annie, and Violet; her sisters Gloria Helms, Carol King, and Lynn Richert; as well as numerous other dear family members and friends from all stages of her life.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father; In-Laws Omer and Violet Haimbaugh; nephew Grant Mildenburger; niece Sarah Hille; nephew Brad Haimbaugh.
A private celebration of Judy's life will be held in Woodstock on June 27th.
Memorial donations: American Cancer Society
"Help find a cure!" ~ Judy Haimbaugh
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.