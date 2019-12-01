|
Judith Ann Michols
Born: April 20, 1963
Died: November 20, 2019
Judith Ann Michols (nee Thorpe) of Cary, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Curt and loving mother of Andy and the late Christopher. Judy was born on April 20, 1963 to the late Dr. John Thorpe and Ellen Thorpe and raised along with her siblings, Gail Mullarkey (Pat), Paul, Neil (Dawn), Maureen, John and Tim. She was also a fun and favorite aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
A 1981 graduate of Lyons Township High School, Judy received her Bachelor of Science from University of Illinois and Master of Education. Judy was an active member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish in Cary, IL. For years, Judy taught elementary and religious education at Saints Peter and Paul, finding the best in each student and sharing her love of learning there as well as across Cary School District 26.
A very active volunteer, Judy enjoyed helping others and dedicating herself to many organizations including Volunteer Center of McHenry County, Salvation Army Crystal Lake, and many other charitable causes across McHenry County. Judy was a wonderful mother and wife and loved her family and embraced family traditions throughout the years. Judy made friends everywhere she went and loved giving back to friends and the community. So many people will remember Judy's warmth, positive attitude, and passion for helping others. Judy's deep faith in God was her foundation reflected in her strength, will, and determination; her relentless spirit for helping others, love for her family and having lived life to the fullest. Judy was a wonderful woman who loved and was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. And love will be eternal.
Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on December 7, 2019, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM and concluding with Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) - IL Chapter, Volunteer Center of McHenry County and Salvation Army Crystal Lake.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2019