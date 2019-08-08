|
|
Judith Ann Sova
Born: June 20, 1947
Died: August 5, 2019
Judith Ann Sova, 72, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Francis and Virginia Coughlin. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1969. She was a teacher and also worked in the Guidance Department at Cary-Grove High School in Cary, Illinois. One of her favorite trips was her honeymoon to Ireland. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bruce J. Sova; three sons, Joseph Sova, Timothy Sova, Peter Sova; one granddaughter, Aria Jones; one brother, James Coughlin (Joan); one sister, Kathy Scherer (Paul).
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:30 am in the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Father Anthony Nguyen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation or to the in memory of Judith Sova.
Wilson Funeral Home
214 Airport Road
Panama City, FL 32405
(850) 785-5272
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2019