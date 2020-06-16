Judith Burton
Born: April 23, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 13, 2020; Harvard, IL
Judith (Ohlenroth) Burton of Harvard, Illinois, died Saturday, June 13 at home surrounded by family. Judy was born April 23, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Known as Nana and dubbed "King Boss" by her granddaughter Olivia, Judy was a proud Irish Catholic. She was strong in her faith while she calmly and quietly fought ovarian cancer for almost seven months. She looked forward to being reunited with her loved ones in heaven.
Judy was the loving wife of Richard C. Burton, whom she met on a blind date in July of 1956. They married in 1962, and recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. She was the loving mother of three girls, Kathleen (Dan) Jones, Karen (Ron) Howe, and Sheila Grabowski. Grandmother to Mitchell, Sophia, and Cole Anderson, Olivia and Virginia Howe, and Sarah and Joseph Grabowski. Sister to Richard J. Ohlenroth (Pixie) of Springhill, Florida. She also cherished her role as Step-Grandmother and Step-Great Grandmother.
She was proceeded in death by her brother Robert J. Ohlenroth, Jr., her parents, Dr. Robert Ohlenroth, DDS, and Margaret (McInerney) Ohlenroth, and her in-laws, Harold and Cora (Wheaton) Burton, and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Judy graduated from St. Mary's in Woodstock and attended Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. She traveled to Europe with a college student group and toured Ireland, Rome, Paris, and London. After college, she worked at Hartford Insurance Company in Chicago and Minneapolis before temporarily leaving the workforce to devote her time to her children. She later worked as a Teacher's Aide in a learning disabled classroom at Harvard Jr. High School for many years.
Judy loved to knit, providing her family with an endless supply of mittens, scarves, and dish cloths. She knitted caps for newborns and donated them to a hospital. She belonged to a knitting club in Williams Bay, Wisconsin and very much enjoyed the company of her club members.
Judy also enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and cooking shows. She was always well prepared months in advance with birthday and Christmas gifts. She loved to feed her family and her chocolate pie and banana bread will be greatly missed.
Judy had a strong, outgoing personality and her passing will leave a large gap in our lives. There was no doubt she loved her family and friends and she was loved in return.
Services will be delayed with the hopes that we can gather soon in person with all of Judy's loved ones. In the interim, condolences may be left online at www.saundersmcfarlin.net Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harvard, Illinois. Call the funeral home for more information 815-943-5400.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.