Judith E. LeBaron Born: July 25, 1935 Died: April 27, 2020 Judith E. LeBaron 84 died Monday April 27, 2020 at Crossroads's Care Center in Woodstock IL. She was born July 25, 1935 to Henry and Helen (Steinke) Seibel. She was a secretary at the State Bank of Woodstock, A 4H leader, Lifetime member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge and Grace Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife mother and sister. Survivors include a daughter Traci (William) Wensch, a stepdaughter Kelly Olbrich, and a sister Linda Parks. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Diane Calhoon and both husbands Robert Sell and Leon LeBaron. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.

