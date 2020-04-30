Judith E. LeBaron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith E. LeBaron Born: July 25, 1935 Died: April 27, 2020 Judith E. LeBaron 84 died Monday April 27, 2020 at Crossroads's Care Center in Woodstock IL. She was born July 25, 1935 to Henry and Helen (Steinke) Seibel. She was a secretary at the State Bank of Woodstock, A 4H leader, Lifetime member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge and Grace Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife mother and sister. Survivors include a daughter Traci (William) Wensch, a stepdaughter Kelly Olbrich, and a sister Linda Parks. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Diane Calhoon and both husbands Robert Sell and Leon LeBaron. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved